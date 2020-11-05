MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced Blackman High School would move to distance learning for a few days beginning Friday.

Stewarts Creek High, which was set to reopen on Friday after almost two weeks of virtual learning, will reopen to students on Monday.

“The school is experiencing an increased number of students and staff members who are on quarantine, so the school is closing for a few days to allow time for some of them to complete their quarantine,” the school system said in a message sent to Blackman parents.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned while closed to students.

“We know this is an inconvenience for some parents, but we have no other options because of the circumstances,” the school system message said.

Blackman High’s administration will follow-up with parents about logistics concerning distance learning.

At Stewarts Creek High, the school was originally set to reopen on Friday, but it has been delayed until Monday.

“We need to extend the school’s closing by one day to allow for additional staff members to roll off of quarantine,” the school system said in a message to Stewarts Creek parents. “The school will now reopen to in-person learners on Monday, Nov. 9.”