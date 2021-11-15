MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Air Evac Lifeteam and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital announced plans to provide a dedicated medical helicopter to Rutherford County.
The Ascension Saint Thomas StatFlight-branded Bell 407GXi helicopter, operated by Air Evac Lifeteam, will provide emergency air medical coverage to Rutherford County and surrounding communities.
Each crew consists of an Air Evac pilot, nurse and paramedic who have extensive education and experience in their field. The crew is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to transport critically ill and injured patients to the most appropriate Middle Tennessee facilities. StatFlight, operated by Air Evac, will service a 70-100-mile radius from Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and greatly reduce transport times to definitive care.
“StatFlight can significantly decrease the transport time of a patient and improve outcomes when precious minutes can be the difference between life and death,” said Teresa Collins, chief nursing officer, Ascension Saint Rutherford Hospital, in a news release.
“We are honored to work together with Air Evac Lifeteam to bring this aircraft to Rutherford County,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
“Air Evac Lifeteam is proud to provide quality helicopter air ambulance service for Ascension Saint Thomas,” said Jay Chappelle, vice president operations of Southeast region, Global Medical Response, in a news release. “Air Evac has served Tennessee residents and visitors since 1998, and we look forward to working with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford to continue our mission of providing access to a higher level of emergency healthcare.”
StatFlight is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2022.
