COOPERTOWN, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting at a woman on Monday, according to court records.

Justin Quistopher Webb, 22, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of stolen property and felony reckless endangerment after shooting after shooting at a woman in her Coopertown driveway.

According to the affidavit, Webb fired multiple shots at the woman inside and outside of her car. Webb shot one time and it struck the vehicle next to the victim. The bullet went through the passenger glass and into the driver door. The defendant moved to the front of the car and fired a shot at the woman through the front glass as she was exiting the vehicle. The woman ran toward the back side of a truck when she heard another shot and ran toward the camper. Police found an entry and exit hole on the camper that she was trying to hide behind.

The victim’s husband heard the commotion and fired two shots at Webb, who then threw his gun down, raised his hand and got down on his stomach until police arrived.

Webb was charged with felony reckless endangerment by engaging in gunfire that placed victims in imminent danger of death and serious injury. Webb also had stolen property valued at $6,225.

The Nashville Fire Department has also identified Webb as a person of interest in a suspicious fire at a Brick Church Pike home on Monday.