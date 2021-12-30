NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - M-2 Development Partners will be spending 585-million dollars to make The Ritz a reality in SoBro. It will go right by the Korean Veterans Blvd "Sticks" roundabout.
The first tower will be 46-stories with 240 hotel rooms, a skydeck pool, 6,000 square foot spa, parking garage and a rooftop restaurant. That building will also have 150 condos for sale.
The second tower will be 32-stories high with apartment-style rentals and rooftop amenities.
Developers are aiming for a grand opening in early 2025.
