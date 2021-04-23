With her passing, people are remembering longtime state Senator Thelma Harper for many things. She tackled major projects, she held a famous yearly Easter egg hunt, and of course, everyone knows the hats that became her trademark style. A close friend talks about the legacy she leaves.
Under the bridge on Jefferson Street, faces of people who made an impact and made history are placed on columns.
When he's thinking of the people who fit just that, Rep. Harold Love Jr. is quickly reminded of a woman he calls his legislative mother, Harper.
"I use that term mother cause that mother keeps you in line," laughed Love. "She makes sure the bills you're running are consistent with bettering the community."
Love's memories of Harper go back to his days at Tennessee State University when Harper and her husband ran a nearby convenience store looking after the students.
"They symbolized Black economic prosperity," said Love.
Elected to the city council in the mid-80s, Harper fought to close a landfill in Bordeaux.
In 1989, she became the first Black woman elected to the Tennessee State Senate.
"In a chamber that was predominately white males, here you have a woman who did not mind challenging the status quo," said Love.
It was during those years, Harper began working with Love's father, Rep. Harold Love Sr.
Harper played vital roles in bringing the Titans to Nashville, in the creation of the Music City Center, and in naming Rosa Parks Blvd. Love said Harper never stopped fighting for the part of the city where he first came to know her.
"We always made sure the conversation was in mind that Tennessee State got its adequate funding," said Love. "Every time she went in there, she meant business."
Under that bridge on Jefferson Street, the one with all the pictures of trailblazers, you'll also find a picture of Harper.
