NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Saturday night, James and Katelyn Martin woke up to the sound of rushing water in their home. With water quickly rising, the couple grabbed what they could and got out.
In stormy weather, they swam to a neighbor’s where James pulled Katelyn on to a roof.
“Just the coldness of the water, it shocked me in the beginning. We waited and pushed through the water. We got caught on a bunch of stuff because we had no idea what was running through the water,” said James Martin.
Many items in their home were destroyed, including the baby’s nursery. But a moment on the roof gave the couple a glimmer of hope. It was a small kick from the inside of Katelyn’s belly.
“We just cried together and hugged each other on top of the roof just thanking God that we were okay,” stated James.
