SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police in Smyrna are searching for a missing infant who they believe was abducted by her biological mother. 

Police are trying to locate Nichelle Omega. Investigators believe she is with her biological mother, Nyx Omega. 

Police said Nyx Omega is believed to be driving a 2008 silver Toyota Scion with a Tennessee license plate DGK392. Police said the Scion has a mattress tied to the top.

Police said Nyx Omega is believed to have ties to Smyrna and to La Vergne. Police said Nyx and Nichelle Omega were last seen in the area of Smyrna Library on Enon Springs Road West.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.

 

