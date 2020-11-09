NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Drug company Pfizer announced encouraging numbers for a vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.
Monday, the company said their early results from Phase 3 trials showed a more than 90% effectiveness in preventing the disease.
Clinical Research Associates is one of the local companies working with Pfizer on the study. Medical Director Dr. Stephan Sharp said of the announcement, “It’s always encouraging when you hear good news but it has to be tempered with reviews by the pros so the FDA will have to look over everything and we’ll see what they have to say.”
Sharp said this doesn’t change the current two-year trial they’re conducting at Clinical Research Associates as they always have to look cautiously at any preliminary results.
“You learn more as increasingly large numbers of people get studied and so you won’t see the exact same results for any drug or any vaccine once it’s out on the market and millions of people are taking it compared to clinical trials where a few thousand are taking it,” said Sharp.
Even though the Nashville company is a part of the study sponsored by Pfizer, they have no way of knowing what results Pfizer is seeing from Nashville. They don’t even know which patients are getting the placebo and who gets the actual vaccine. Sharp said of the 315 people who are enrolled, they’re still several people getting their second shot, “and so my understanding is the interim data include folks who have had the second dose. So that’s not the entirety of the study population.”
When looking at the efficacy of the vaccine, Pfizer not only studies who’s not getting COVID-19 because they have the vaccine, but who is getting the virus because they’re on the placebo.
To make that less complicated, think about it like this. Half of the patients get a saline placebo while the other half get the vaccine. These early results show that if you got the vaccine you still have a 10% chance of getting COVID-19 but it you didn’t get the vaccine and instead had the placebo, then there’s a 90% chance you’d get COVID-19.
One more explainer on this. If 100 people in the trial tested positive for COVID-19, 90 of them would have been getting the placebo while 10 of them had received the actual vaccine.
Sharp said, “If it holds up and the FDA says yeah this is what we’re seeing too, it tells you there is a way to successfully make a vaccine. We still have a long ways to go. I don’t think any one drug company is going to be able to supply enough vaccine for the whole world, probably not even for the whole country, so we’re going to need more to succeed. How well one vaccine does versus another, we also need to see. There’s also the question of durability. How long does it provide protection? That’s going to take a while to find out too.”
Clinical Research Associates is working on other vaccine trials including the AstraZeneca study which just started again last week.
If you’d like to sign up to be a part of a clinical trial, you can find more information at CovidNashville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.