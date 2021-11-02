NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- More supply chain and shipping issues are hitting the mid-state.
This one is affecting the sports medicine industry as crutches appear to be facing a potential shortage.
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopedics PA, Stephen Hasselbring, said they first started noticing issues at the end of August, although most orders were normal until the last part of October.
“Typical turn-around time with our crutch orders is usually two or three days. When we need another order. And now a typical turn-around time is more like two or three months so it restricts the volume pretty significantly,” said Hasselbring.
Now they are trying to be proactive and catch the problem on the front end.
“I don’t think it’s isolated to this practice. I think it’s a somewhat widespread thing so just raising awareness I think will help just everybody,” he said.
While Elite hasn't heard anything specific from the manufacturer, they do anticipate this isn't a two-week issue and will likely last into 2022.
Hasselbring added, “So far it’s been OK, the concern is, so November and December are typically the busiest time of year for orthopedic and surgical practices. So as surgical volume increases towards the end of the year, obviously the demand for crutches increases as well, so the concern is if you can’t get the orders then you just won’t have the crutches to meet the demand or the volume.”
Those two months are busiest as people have likely reached their deductibles and want to get procedures done to save money before the start of the new year.
That's why they're encouraging people to bring their own crutches to procedures and donate old crutches if they have them.
“So if you have crutches in your garage or anything like that we’re happy to take those and we’ll clean them up and kind of get them refurbished. And then we can distribute them to people who need them,” said Hasselbring. He continued, "you know initially with the beginning of covid it was PPE and masks and gloves and etc and now it’s things like crutches that you may not think about.”
Hasselbring said people are welcome to walk into either of their offices to donate crutches or call them to coordinate a time.
Their Midtown office is located at 2004 Hayes Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN and their Cool Springs office is at 7105 S Springs Dr Suite 100, Franklin, TN.
You can reach them by phone at 615-324-1600.
