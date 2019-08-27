NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Chinese restaurant in Old Hickory is closed until everything is cleaned thoroughly after health inspectors visited on Tuesday.
A video taken on Tuesday morning and posted on social media showed restaurant employees washing cooking utensils in Old Hickory Lake.
The Metro Health Department shut down No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1435 Robinson Rd., after inspectors visited the restaurant on Tuesday.
To check restaurant inspection scores for restaurants across the state, click here.
