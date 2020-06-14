TULSA, OK. (WSMV) - A father of two young children that were found dead inside of a hot truck on Saturday is facing two second-degree murder charges, according to NBC affiliate KJRH.
Dustin Lee Dennis is being held on a $1 million bond in the Tulsa County Jail after he told police he went to Quicktip with his children, ages three and four, and came back home to take a nap.
Video taken by a neighbor shows Dennis exiting the truck and locking it without taking the children out.
Dennis said he fell asleep between four and five hours, and when he woke up, he found his kids dead in the backseat of his truck.
No previous underlying heath conditions are suspected for the two children, however, the medical examiner is looking into the cause of death.
