WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities in Williamson County say no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tells News4 the crash happened on Duplex Road at Owl Hollow Road in Spring Hill.
BREAKING: school bus crash in Williamson County. No reports of any injuries. https://t.co/dlY0RsVNuk— Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) May 4, 2021
They say the crash is minor in nature and no one was reportedly injured.
