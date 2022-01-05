NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials have issued another closure for the Natchez Trace Parkway Wednesday due to winter weather concerns.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Natchez Trace Parkway from Tupelo, MS to Nashville, TN beginning Thursday morning. The road will be closed from Collinwood, TN (Milepost 355) to Highway 64/Pinewood Rd (Milepost 370) and from Highway 46 (Milepost 429) to the northern terminus in Nashville.

The advisory told drivers to expect further road closures as the impending storm gets closer to the area.

Officials advise travelers to prepare for periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain as it will most likely cause travel difficulties. The advisory also said that drivers should prepare for slippery roads and limited visibility.

Drivers have been asked to exercise extreme caution when driving and avoid the Parkway as well as listen to news and radio updates regarding road conditions.

In the event of an emergency on the Natchez Trace Parkway, please call the Parkway Communications Center at (800) 300-PARK or 911.