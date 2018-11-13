NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville will become home to Amazon's East Coast hub of operations, according to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The company's $230 million capital investment is expected to create 5,000 full-time corporate jobs.
Amazon's new Operations Center of Excellence will be located at a 1 million-square-foot facility north of the Gulch in downtown Nashville.
"It’s a testament to the vitality of the region’s economy that an industry leader such as Amazon has chosen Nashville for its new Operations Center of Excellence," said Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. "Nashville’s unique vibe, in-migration trends and strong business growth helped set us apart as a top 20 city for Amazon’s HQ2. Ultimately, being selected as a finalist opened the opportunity for Nashville to be chosen for this significant operation – a historic win for our region."
Amazon already employs 2,500 people in Middle Tennessee across four distribution centers. The company invested more than $5 billion into the area between 2011 and 2017.
"We are looking forward to joining the community and are excited to be creating high-paying jobs in Nashville. Our new Operations Center of Excellence will become the Eastern U.S. hub for our Retail Operations division," said Holly Sullivan, with Amazon public policy, in a news release.
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce coordinated the project with assistance from the Nashville Mayor’s Office, the State of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee Valley Authority, among others.
Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe are expected to make the announcement during a news conference at the Tennessee State Capitol at 10:30 a.m.
When you’ve got a world-class workforce and a welcoming community, people tend to notice. I’m proud to welcome @Amazon’s Operations Center of Excellence to Music City. https://t.co/pw8fpvJaCG— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) November 13, 2018
