SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Hockey is continuing to grow in Middle Tennessee, and soon there will be four different ice centers as the Nashville Predators continue make the game easier to play.
The latest one will be in Sumner County and is set to open in the summer of 2023.
The new development is a 100,000 square-foot facility that will be located at The Goat Farm, that has 54 acres of land, accessible from Nashville Pike and Shute Lane.
Hockey is still growing in middle Tennessee 👏Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment announced today the development of a new ice center in Sumner County at The Goat Farm. https://t.co/v5N3YKqkfC— x - Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 18, 2021
"I think you are going to draw people in from southern Kentucky and all surrounding counties," Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt said.
The ice center will have two sheets of ice and offer seating for more than 1,800 fans.
"I'm excited, but I'm not good at it. But I bet I'm going to learn," Addelyn Cushman said.
"It's going to be great for newer kids that they won't have to drive 45 minutes to an hour to go to rink to try it just like an hour," youth hockey player Miller Campbell said.
"We had a lot of fun, so we decided to invest in hockey gear and hockey programs," youth hockey player Mason Campbell said.
That programming will be for kids and adults, along with girl's hockey and figure skating.
"I'm looking forward to it a lot," Caydence Cushman said. "I didn't know there was a girls' team."
"Give kids a fun option, a safe option and they are going to do it," Sean Henry, Chief Executive Officer of the Nashville Predators, said.
It's a win-win for both the sport of hockey, and Sumner County residents.
"It’s exciting there’s one more facility coming online now that will allow kids an expansion of their sports activities and school field trips," adult hockey player Jamey Campbell said.
