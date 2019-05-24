NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville-based company Christie Cookie Co. is celebrating 35 years in business.
The cookie famous for its premium ingredients and full-bodied flavor reaches millions of people every year thanks to national partnerships with major corporations.
"We bake 16 million cookies a year and that is all done here in Nashville," said Caroline Sloan, Director of Marketing for Christie Cookie Co. "Germantown is our main bakery homefront and we've been there for about 18 years."
In order to produce 16 million cookies a year, Christie Cookie Co. has to bake 48,835 cookies every day at their Germantown location at 1205 Third Ave. N.
With 116 cookies in every batch, the company's 85 full-time employees will orchestrate 378 batches of cookies daily. The workforce balloons during the holiday season to as many as 130 staff members.
"Our ovens are on 7 days a week, 24 hours a day," said Sloan.
The company must continue a high rate of production to keep up with orders from DoubleTree Hotels and United Airlines.
"Since 1995, we've been a part of the DoubleTree cookie," says Sloan. "Anyone who checks into the DoubleTree gets that signature warm doubletree cookie, which is made in Nashville."
Aside from its corporate obligation, Christie Cookie Co. also operates two commercial counters in Nashville where patrons can exercise their sweet tooth.
"Chocolate chip fresh out of the oven, it's hard to beat it," said Reen Moyer, Assistant Manager of Christie Cookie's 12 South location.
Moyer is responsible for nearly all of the custom decorating that happens for cookies and cookie cakes at the 12 South store, which is the only location from which you can order a customized cookie cake from the company.
"I put a lot of work into the decorating that I do," said Moyer. "I want people to remember us."
Moyer decorates cakes as a hobby. Her love for the craft began when she was a child sitting on the kitchen counter by her grandmother, who was also a cake decorator.
"I would say the best thing and most unique thing about [Christie Cookie] is the people that work here," said Sloan. "We really highlight everyone's unique talents and how they can be a part of this brand."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.