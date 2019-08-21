BENTON COUNTY, MS (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on a Mississippi highway early Tuesday morning.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Juniece McTizic was driving north on State Highway 7 near Highway 72 around 8:03 a.m. in her 2017 Nissan Versa when she crossed over into a southbound lane and collided with a 2019 Western Star tractor-trailer.
McTizic was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
