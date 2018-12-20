BREAKING NEWS //
More than 100 complaints made against popular Middle Tennessee home builder
Cracked floors and broken bricks are just some of the problems found in a home constructed by one of the country's most popular home builders.
Once the News4 I-Team saw this, they started to dig even more.
News4 Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson found more than 150 complaints throughout Middle Tennessee, and it's not only the builder being blamed.
This is what Susie Pemerton said happens every time there's a heavy rain. She said nearby construction is to blame from these homes going up in Copper Creek in Goodlettsville.
But she also blames city officials for not doing enough to fix the problem.
We're getting results for a Middle Tennessee homeowner. She moved into a brand-new house and within months had cracked floors and foundation problems.
“When they approve these subdivisions they're not going through the process of making sure these subdivisions meet the criteria of their ordinances or subdivision regulations,” said Pemerton.
Bramson asked, “What do you say to someone who says the city could be doing more to help homeowners? I would say we're doing quite a bit now to help the homeowners,” said Tim Ellis with the city of Goodlettsville.
In the last two years, Meritage Homes has been fined $12,000 by Goodlettsville becasue of issues with homes in Copper Creek, and they’re still building.
These citations show you where the city took action due to multiple issues found.
And according to the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee, 154 complaints have been made in the last 12 months.
However, they are quick to respond and resolve issues, giving them an A+ rating.
“This could've been such a great thing and it's been a disaster,” said Laura Cordray who was having issues with home in Hendersonville.
Last week we showed you cracked floors in her home.
Initially, inspectors with the city said a year after it was built the foundation failed and the house was unsafe to live in.
The city now says the house has always been safe to live in despite the issues.
Once we started asking questions, Meritage came back and finished repairs to Cordray's home.
In regards to Pemerton's complaints, Meritage sent a statement saying in part, "Meritage has followed protocols and cooperated with authorities in responding to historic complaints."
“They have channeled all this new water to come on a new drainage area across our property. Just don't damage our land in any way,” said Pemerton.
Meritage Homes released the following statement:
"Meritage has hundreds of homes and satisfied community members (and neighbors) in the Nashville metropolitan area. Meritage maintains its strong commitment to environmental matters, and the company employs and engages trusted environmental professionals and consultants to assist Meritage in every community it develops. Through these professionals, Meritage is both proactive and, in rare or unique circumstances, is responsive when having to evaluate or address concerns that are brought to its attention. Of course, unanticipated challenges can be encountered during the growth of incredible communities like those in Nashville, which attract many new residents and employees, as well as enhance the economy and diversity of our communities.
"Meritage Homes is aware there is an adjoining property owner who long has opposed neighborhood development in Sumner County. One neighbor has made public complaints about many things, including stormwater flows from the Copper Creek community. Meritage places a high priority on following procedures currently in place by all agencies and authorities that govern its Tennessee homebuilding operations and programs, including Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation’s rules and those for the City of Goodlettsville. Meritage has followed protocols and cooperated with authorities in responding to historic complaints. Moreover, Meritage’s professionals regularly meet, communicate with appropriate regulators to address any real or perceived issues affecting community members and neighbors. Of course, different agencies/entities may have different rules governing Notices, incidents, or investigations that Meritage respects. While Meritage may be anxious to say more, but cannot talk about certain detailed policies or procedures, it is confident earlier issues raised about conditions at the Copper Creek community are markedly improved. In that regard, Meritage looks forward to continuing to work closely with TDEC personnel and/or City leaders relative to its continued regulatory compliance.
"Meritage cannot emphasize how important it is for the community to know how much Meritage values and cares about our vendors and employees building great, communities that appeal to people moving to vibrant areas in and around Nashville while being sensitive to the surrounding environment. As always, Meritage learns from each and every new situation it encounters, and it intends to apply the lessons learned here to strengthen future offerings Meritage makes in developing our communities."
