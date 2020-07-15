NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has many parents scrambling over summer break as several children's camps have been cancelled.
Instead, lots of parents are turning to online learning options for their kids this summer.
"We wanted to provide a resource families can do at home that's really fun and engaging that would still work on that reading comprehension, vocabulary skills, building background knowledge," said John MacLeod of the National Center for Families Learning.
MacLeod says their free virtual camp, Camp Wonderopolis focuses on interesting questions kids ask.
MacLeod says the camp uses the kids' curiosity as a springboard to work on literacy.
In addition to camp Wonderopolis, Parents Magazine lists several virtual camps.
PBS offers free age-by-age tips, crafts and activities, while Camp Supernow has kids join a virtual cabin with a counselor and other campers for fun activities.
There's the ID Tech Virtual Camp for kids seven and up, the Reading Rockets Camp and more.
MacLeod says parents can sign up for Camp Wonderopolis for free and track their child's progress as they go.
"It's just a great way to kind of keep building those literacy skills over the summer," he said.
For a full list of virtual camps offered this summer click here: https://bit.ly/2ZsJmiz
Parents Magazine is owned by the same company that owns WSMV, the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.