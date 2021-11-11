CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of an assault in the parking lot of Anytime Fitness on Dover Road last week after receiving a tip through Crime Stoppers.
Police received a tip through Montgomery County Crime Stoppers after police released a photo of the suspect. The suspect was identified as Galen Blackmon, 41. Detectives confirmed with family members that it was Blackmon in the pictures.
Blackmon has been charged with rape and robbery.
Police said Blackmon approached a woman that was working out at Anytime Fitness around 4 a.m. on Nov. 3. As the victim was leaving, police said the suspect assaulted her.
“I am very proud of everyone’s effort at SVU tonight. It was all hands on deck, which made processing various things in three locations go quickly and smoothly,” said Clarksville Police Sgt. Sunisa Hamilton, an SVU supervisor, in a news release.
