CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - School resource officers found a gun in a student’s backpack at a Montgomery County school on Thursday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
The 14-year-old student at New Providence Middle School was carrying a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol with seven rounds loaded in the magazine and one in the chamber, according to the news release.
A teacher at the school received a tip that a student might be in possession of marijuana. When school administration searched the student’s backpack for marijuana, they discovered a gun. The school resource officer took possession of the gun. Officials said there was no threat of violence made against the school.
“This highlights how important it is to say something if you see something,” Sheriff John Fuson said in a news release. “The information you share can prevent a tragedy from occurring. I am very thankful the school administrator and our SRO acted quickly.”
The student will be charged with weapons on school grounds.
