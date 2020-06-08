CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is in custody and the search continues for a second person in a shooting death on Cobalt Drive last month.
Clarksville Police announced on Monday that Amber Lynn Tanner, 24, of Hanceville, AL, has been charged in the homicide of Christopher Young, 42. Police said a criminal homicide warrant had been obtained for Eric Caffey, 25. He stands 6'3" and weighs around 235 pounds. He is believed to be in Alabama, but has ties in Clarksville. Anyone who has contact with Caffee is urged to call 911. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cobalt Drive around 12:30 a.m. on May 13 after multiple 911 calls about a shooting. Officers found Young had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Nathan Lee at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously.
