CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County commissioners approved on Tuesday a new multi-purpose event center that has the potential to transform downtown.
Commissioners approved the $130 million arena, which will be between First and Second streets and College and Main streets.
The 8,000-seat arena will host Austin Peay games and will be a concert venue as well, giving people like Rosalee Powell a reason to come downtown.
“I’m tired of going to Nashville. I’m a rock fan and I go to Nashville all the time for live concerts, said Powell. “This will be a great addition to the Clarksville music scene.”
There will be another $50 million from private investors will be used to renovate the nearby Riverview Inn with restaurants and shopping.
The company that manages Bridgestone Arena will manage the arena complex.
