MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Order 25 today, in order to extend the wearing of face coverings by all residents in Montgomery County.

This extension, which is the fourth extension of Emergency Order 21, states that cloth or other face coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other action, shall be required within the county.

Face coverings shall be worn within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; persons present in the public areas of all Montgomery County and City of Clarksville government facilities, including Clarksville-Montgomery County School System; public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained and within publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

Montgomery mayors stress businesses should post signs requiring face coverings Montgomery County mayors are stressing that businesses in the county must post signs requiring the public to wear face coverings.

With this order, businesses open to the public are also required to post a sign requiring face coverings on all public entrances.

This new mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. December 30, 2020 and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2021.