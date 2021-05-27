MNPS reflects on 'unique' school year

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the school year comes to an end, many districts are reflecting on both the challenges and accomplishments they faced throughout the pandemic.
“I think unique is probably the best word to describe the school year,” Sean Braisted, Executive Officer of Communications at MNPS said.
Like many districts, staff at Metro Schools say creating an all-virtual platform was one of their biggest hurdles.
“We had to make sure that every student had access to technology, and so that meant getting laptops and hotspots into the hands of students that needed them. We did that last summer and into the school year. Now we are a one-to-one technology school district,” stated Braisted.
Deirtra Bledsoe has been an educator for than more 20 years. Going virtual even created challenges on her end.
“We had to spend time teaching them how to use the computer in order to teach them the subject matter,” Deirtra Bledsoe, Teacher at Haywood Elementary said.
As MNPS gears up for the Promising Scholars Summer Program and the upcoming year, they hope to continue to implement strategies that make a difference.
“We look forward to those opportunities to launch our students into the upcoming school year,” Braisted said.
