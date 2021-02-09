NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The majority of Nashville’s elementary school students will head back into the classroom this morning, as Metro Nashville Public Schools continue their phase-in process.

As some students prepare to return to school buildings and some remain at home, there are changes in store for everyone. Tips for preparing for change. https://t.co/gDFarcDiV1 — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) February 5, 2021

Pre-K through fourth graders, as well as students with exceptional needs, can start boarding their buses back to school this morning. Each week from now a new group of students is expected to be phased in until high schoolers finally go back in the first week of March.

Metro began phasing in a small number of students last week.

This phase-in has had hiccups before, as all students started virtually learning at the beginning of the school year.

Then we saw this Pre-k through fourth grade group return to in-person learning for about a month before returning to virtual learning after Thanksgiving.

One parent with three daughters in the phase-in age range says he understands the personal responsibility he has to make sure they learn, but a kindergartner using a computer doesn’t compare to in-person learning.

“What we saw since November when our kids were put back to virtual was a downward spiral for my kids,” said Jeremy Carlson. “And my kids are very social, my kids are really high achievers.”

Mr. Carlson says he saw the difference in his kids when they first transitioned from virtual to in-person learning.

“When my kids were in person, they didn’t have issues wearing masks, they didn’t have issues with the modifications that needed to be made to keep things safe,” he said. “They learned and we saw them blossom from kids that were so reserved because they just hated opening the laptop.”

MNPS has been using a COVID risk assessment score to gauge when the district would send students back into the classroom.

The score is on a 10-point scale and is based on several factors including transmission and trend rates. They say that number needs to stay under seven to keep students learning in person.

The score currently sits at a 5.7.

MNPS is also strongly encouraging students to participate in a COVID-19 testing program they’re working on with Meharry Medical College.

Parents would need to give their consent for the testing to happen.