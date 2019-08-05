NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Marisa Richmond works with the Metro Human Relations Commission.
She said they want Nashville's LGBTQ people to be and feel safe.
Its why they've been working with Metro police to get rainbow stickers on local businesses.
They say "safe place," and "report hate crimes."
"If a person feels like they're being harassed or beaten, they can go inside and that place will protect them and call the cops," said Richmond.
Metro police also recently added a rainbow car to its fleet.
The car is driven by their new LGBTQ liaison.
"When I finally saw it I said, 'Well that's distinctive. That's very eye catching,'" said Richmond.
Richmond hopes the changes will help combat hate crimes against LGBTQ community members, which she believes are being significantly under reported.
Richmond is also encouraging other communities to take a look, and do the same.
"Because LGBTQ people live in every community throughout Middle Tennessee. We're part of the community. We work. We pay taxes. We raise our families like everybody else and we should feel safe where we live and work," said Richmond.
If you'd like your business to become a "safe place," contact Metro police and ask for their LGBTQ liaison.
