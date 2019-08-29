Nashville Mayor David Briley

Nashville Mayor David Briley (Photo: Metro Council website)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley joins Metro Council in ordering a full investigation after News4 Investigates uncovered Metro's probation department actively working with ICE agents to get people deported.

In a post on Facebook, Mayor Briley said he is ordering the Metro Auditor to conduct a full investigation into the department and the troubling reports.

"As the mayor of Nashville, my highest duty is to protect and serve our city's residents, whatever their immigration status. Any collaboration between Metro authorities and ICE represents a betrayal of the values of our community — and it must stop immediately," said Mayor Briley.

News4 Investigates obtained years worth of emails showing the collaboration. Critics said this could ultimately put the public at risk if probationers are afraid of getting deported, because they won't show up for probation to get the help they need.

After seeing our story, Metro Council members drafted a letter saying the probation department is "jeopardizing the safety of our communities," and already the department is making changes.

Council members want answers after News4 uncovered probation department working with ICE

"This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and does not reflect the character of our city," Mayor Briley wrote to interim Metro Auditor Gina Pruitt in a letter obtained by News4, "It also significantly undermines the public's trust in local government. Further, these interactions threaten to discourage justice-involved individuals from complying with the terms of their supervised release."

Read the full letter from Mayor Briley to the Metro Auditor below. App users, click here to read the PDF.

Download PDF Mayor Briley Letter to Metro Auditor

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Reporter

Carley Gordon joined the News4 team as a reporter in 2009. Carley currently covers the crime beat around Middle Tennessee.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.