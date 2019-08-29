NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley joins Metro Council in ordering a full investigation after News4 Investigates uncovered Metro's probation department actively working with ICE agents to get people deported.
In a post on Facebook, Mayor Briley said he is ordering the Metro Auditor to conduct a full investigation into the department and the troubling reports.
"As the mayor of Nashville, my highest duty is to protect and serve our city's residents, whatever their immigration status. Any collaboration between Metro authorities and ICE represents a betrayal of the values of our community — and it must stop immediately," said Mayor Briley.
News4 Investigates obtained years worth of emails showing the collaboration. Critics said this could ultimately put the public at risk if probationers are afraid of getting deported, because they won't show up for probation to get the help they need.
After seeing our story, Metro Council members drafted a letter saying the probation department is "jeopardizing the safety of our communities," and already the department is making changes.
"This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and does not reflect the character of our city," Mayor Briley wrote to interim Metro Auditor Gina Pruitt in a letter obtained by News4, "It also significantly undermines the public's trust in local government. Further, these interactions threaten to discourage justice-involved individuals from complying with the terms of their supervised release."
Read the full letter from Mayor Briley to the Metro Auditor below. App users, click here to read the PDF.
