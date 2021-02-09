TRIGG COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One man was severely injured after exchanging gunfire with police in Trigg County, Kentucky on Monday night.
WKDZ Radio reports officers were called to Bush Road around 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a suicidal man.
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office says the man shot at the deputies and they returned fire.
The sheriff's office says the man sustained several gunshot wounds, though his current condition has not been released at this time.
The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated by Kentucky State Police.
Follow News4 for updates.
