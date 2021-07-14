NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after walking into the downtown Whole Foods on the Fourth of July with his genitalia exposed, according to a court record.
Metro Police arrested 22-year-old Elbashir Dawod after he allegedly entered the Whole Foods store on Broadway with no shirt and his "pants low enough that his genitalia were exposed."
A store security manager reportedly asked Dawod to pull up his pants while attempting to escort him from the store.
Dawod allegedly pointed his finger at the employee's head like a gun and said "I don't play no games, bro," before exiting the store.
Dawod later returned with his genitalia still exposed and was escorted off the property again after walking into a lower level parking garage.
Dawod is now charged with indecent exposure.
