NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police arrested a man after finding nearly 70 pounds of marijuana in his suitcases at Nashville International Airport.
At around 6:05 p.m. Thursday, a Nashville Airport Police officer was assisting with an inbound flight from San Jose, CA. An airport police K-9 named Havoc gave an indication on a large black roller suitcase. The suitcase had a luggage tag saying it belonged to a Dnedric Kelly. Havoc then went through a second run of suitcases and gave a second indication to another large black roller suitcase that also had a luggage tag with Kelly’s name on it.
The two suitcases were then placed on a baggage claim carousel.
At baggage claim, airport police wearing street clothes approached Kelly, who gave them consent to search his bags. Inside the suitcases, police found several large vacuum sealed bags of what felt and smelt like marijuana. Between the two suitcases, police recovered 68 pounds of marijuana. Neither suitcase had any clothing inside.
Kelly has a lengthy criminal history and was booked without incident. He was charged with possession of intent to distribute a controlled substance.
