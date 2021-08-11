SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A handful of Midstate doctors are urging Sumner County Schools to implement a district-wide mask mandate.

The district's mask policy is currently optional. In recent days, Williamson County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools have implemented new mask mandates.

On Tuesday, a group of Sumner County doctors asked the board to change their minds and require masks in the classroom, citing a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children.

In Tennessee, two children died in August after contracting the virus.

One doctor said masks are an essential method for slowing the spread of the virus while many children remain ineligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

"The children's hospitals are filling up, unfortunately children are dying," said Dr. Jason Martin. "We must prevent the spread of the virus in our community and that means protecting kids that are not eligible."

The group of doctors is also asking Governor Bill Lee and House Speaker Cameron Sexton to let local districts implement mask mandates without interference, after Sexton promised to call for a special session over mask mandates in Tennessee schools.