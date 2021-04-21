NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The debate surrounding license plate readers in Nashville has been put on pause.
Metro Council decided to put off moving further with the idea for now.
The debate has been going on for months. Under the bill, license plate readers would be spread across the city.
They would be on main and connector roads.
"Is it going to be an infringement on my privacy?,” Blake Taylor who lives in Antioch said.
Blake Taylor was hesitant when he first heard about license plate readers. He now says he’s fairly open to the idea after doing his own research.
"I honestly hope that it cuts back on, you know, the drag racing. I hope it also is a tool that law enforcement can use to track down stolen vehicles,” Taylor said.
Changes have been made to the bill that would put license plate readers in Nashville. Metro Council Member Joy Styles sponsored an amendment.
"Belle Meade has their system. Mt. Juliet has their system and then there's this black hole between the two that is Nashville,” Styles said.
Styles made it clear what they would not be used for.
"This is not a tool for surveillance. There is no facial recognition. There is no personal information that's collected,” Styles said.
Instead, she said the focus would be AMBER alerts, Silver alerts, reckless driving, and violent crimes. It would start out as a six month pilot program.
Every two months, Metro police would report about any crimes that have been solved using the license plate readers.
"The goal of this bill was to learn from the missteps of other cities,” Styles said.
Styles said data would only be kept for 10 days in the system. Only certain people including two members of Metro Council and a member of the Community Oversight Board could access an audit log.
Ultimately, hours of discussion came down to the council indefinitely deferring the bill.
"I do think they'll eventually bring it back, but for now, I guess it's good to at least talk to the community and hear their input,” Taylor said.
When the bill comes back up will depend on the sponsor.
News4 spoke with the sponsor, Courtney Johnston, said the earliest that might happen is July after the budget gets passed.
