CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed and several others were injured after several possible tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee overnight.

According to TEMA, the greatest impacts were reported in Franklin, Grundy, Lawrence, Rutherford and Knox counties.

The National Weather Service in Nashville sent one tornado survey crew to Christiana in Rutherford County. The second crew went to Lawrence and Wayne counties.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville is sending a tornado survey team to the Estill Srpings area of Franklin County.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado that spawned 135 mph winds hit the Christiana area of Rutherford County.

Angie Walker, 41, was killed when her home collapsed during the storm in the 8000 block of Midland Road.

Walker, an adjunct professor of psychology at MTSU, is the wife of WGNS Radio President Scott Walker. She was just 10 days away from her 42nd birthday.

"The family would like to thank the community for their love and support during this tragic time," said WGNS Radio in a statement on their website.

Her mother-in-law said Angie Walker was a beautiful, loving, sweet soul. She was heavily involved with her church at New Vision Baptist, where she had been in the process of helping to plan the Murfreesboro Christmas parade.

Crews also responded to a nearby mobile home that flipped over on Rock Springs Midland Road. Two people were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how serious their injuries are.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. on Barley Road.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a house fire at 111 Barley Rd. Officials said the blaze was likely caused by lightning striking the attic. The family was able to get outside safely because of their smoke alarm.

Three families total were displaced in Rutherford County due to the severe storms that hit Middle Tennessee overnight.

Rutherford County officials are urging residents to stay inside and to stay away from storm debris.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

A cluster of severe storms and a possible tornado downed several large trees and took out power in Lawrence County, according the EMA director.

lawrence county damage 1

Crews began assessing the damage and clearing roads around midnight Tuesday.

The most severe damage was found in Loretto and along the state line near Giles County.

The Loretto baseball field sustained severe damage. Click here to see photos.

EMA personnel are still conducting damage assessments and may request further evaluation from the National Weather Service.

