DAWSON SPRINGS, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were joined by special guests Sunday as they handed out shoes to Kentuckians displaced by the Dec. 10 storms that devastated parts of Western Kentucky.
Beshear and Coleman were joined by University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and Manny Ohonme, president and CEO or Samaritan’s Feet, to pass out shoes to displaced Kentuckians staying at two Kentucky state resort parks. They were also joined by UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart and former men’s basketball players Darius Miller and Jack Givens.
“We are all neighbors in Kentucky,” Beshear said in a news release. “We love one another and we look out for one another. And my commitment to the folks of Western Kentucky is, we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”
“So many people are stepping up in big ways to support our families in Western Kentucky,” Coleman said in a news release. “We Kentuckians have grit, but we have compassion in equal measure, and we truly are showing for each other right now. I want to thank all the volunteers everyone who has donated to our Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, and this morning, I especially want to thank Coach Cal and Samaritan’s Feet.”
“I called Manny with Samaritan’s Feet after hearing from the Governor we need shoes, and Manny turned this around in 48 hours,” Calipari said in a news release. “I’ve seen the damage on TV and today’s not about that, it’s about the people, what’s what this is about. Hearing stories today just hit home. We’re all thinking about you, praying for you and we’re going to be here for you.”
Samaritan’s Feet has donated thousands of shoes to Kentuckians impacted by the Western Kentucky tornadoes who are being housed at Kentucky state park. Beshear and Coleman personal delivered shoes to displaced Kentuckians lodged at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Cadiz and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs. Shoes will also be distributed to those staying at other state resort parks as well as those sheltering elsewhere in the region.
Volunteers are needed at Kentucky state parks from Christmas Day through the following week. Those who can help should contact Andy Kasitz, assistant director of resort parks for Kentucky State Parks at 502-418-3581 or by email. Because all accommodations are needed for those displaced by the tornadoes and for first responders, volunteers will need to make their own arrangements for housing.
Click to contribute to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. All donations are tax-deductible.
