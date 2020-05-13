BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - A doctor treating patients with COVID-19 at a Bowling Green hospital has tested positive for the virus, Med Center Health announced Wednesday in a news release.
Dr. Rebecca Shadowens, who practices Infectious Diseases, Travel Medicine and Healthcare Epidemiology at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate in its ability to penetrate our homes and communities. I tested positive for the virus yesterday and have been admitted to the hospital," Shadowens said in a statement released by the hospital. "I cannot emphasize enough that COVID-19 is now widespread in our communities. As many of our workplaces and businesses reopen, it is critical we all remain diligent in following the guidelines to remain Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work."
Shadowen said in the statement that she did not think she contracted the virus while working at the hospital. She believes she contracted the virus through community acquired exposure after an elderly family member received care at home from an infected caregiver.
"I do not believe I contracted the virus while working in the hospital. Our staff, myself included, have meticulously followed all personal protective equipment guidelines," Shadowens said.
"Dr. Shadowen has been at the forefront of our community's fight against COVID-19," said Connie Smith, President and CEO of Med Center Health. "She has provided invaluable leadership and expertise, not only to Med Center Health but ot other area hospitals, health care facilities and community partners, including the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup.
"She felt it was important to share her story as a reminder that this virus is now present throughout our communities and highly contagious. We appreciate her bravery and wish her a full and quick recovery."
The Barren River Area Development District, and Warren County in particular, has seen an increase in new cases. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has recognized the sharp increase and the state continues to work with local officials to increase testing capabilities in the area.
Med Center Health is dmitting a rising number of COVID-19 patients at its Bowling Green campus.
"The increase is concerning," said Smith. "Dr. Rebecca Shadowen has been steadfast in her plea for all of us to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and appropriate masking to prevent the spread of the virus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.