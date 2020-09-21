TOMPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Two men were found dead inside a home in the Fountain Home community on Sunday afternoon, according to the Kentucky State Police.
KSP Troopers responded to the home on White Oak Ridge Road after the men were found with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
Authorities said the victims were Trevor Cleary, 20, of Tompkinsville, KY, and Austin Copas, 19, of Fountain Run, KY. Autopsies will be performed on the victims to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KSP Post 15 at 800-222-5555.
