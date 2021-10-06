NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Johnson & Johnson announced they have developed a Covid-19 booster shot and the data shows it can provide up 94% protection against the virus’ symptoms.
Given these results, the company is now requesting approval from the Federal Drug Administration to make the new dose available to all patients over 18 years old.
“I think really the data, it suggests that, one dose may not be sufficient,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, Executive Associate Dean at Emory University School of Medicine. “In fact, this could have easily been a two-dose vaccine.”
The new data with J&J’s booster dose suggests antibody levels are 9 times higher, one week after the shot is administered, and climbs to 12 times as high, four weeks later.
The FDA will now review the findings before making a recommendation.
Last month, the FDA approves a booster shot for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for certain populations.
