PUTNAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A multi-vehicle crash has both east and west lanes of I-40 closed in Putnam County.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involves three commercial vehicles.
There are injuries reported, but it is unknown what the severity is at this time.
News4 will continue to update this story as information is available.
