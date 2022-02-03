PARIS, Tn. (WSMV) - About a quarter-inch of ice clung to Henry County trees Thursday night after a day in which more than 10,000 people lost power.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A fifth winter weather hit Middle Tennessee Thursday as an ice storm …
The ice froze up power lines and, in some cases, was so heavy it snapped tree limbs.
The concerns going overnight into Friday, emergency managers say, are slippery and dangerous road conditions. Stewart County police already began reporting accidents as the sun went down Thursday night.
"Ain't no snow yet, but everything is freezing up," Kimberly Barger, stocking up at a Paris Wal-Mart, said. "I came out to get a little groceries and go back to the house. I just grabbed me about three loaves of bread and enough to last until this is over with."
Henry County's power outage map showed about 600 people still in the dark by late Thursday night.
"Our power went out twice," Kyle Wright said. "The roads are a little slick, not too bad. I've seen worse, and I'm from Iowa."
As the possibility of icy roads increases overnight in parts of Northwest Tennessee, emergency managers ask residents to stay home if they can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.