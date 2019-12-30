HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- 31-year-old Spencer Daniel Bristol, Master Patrol Officer with Hendersonville PD, was chasing a suspect on foot when he was struck by traffic on I-65, and died from his injuries.
Officer Spencer started pursuing a vehicle in Hendersonville, and the chase went into Goodlettsville. The vehicle hit another car on interstate 65, and became disabled.
The driver, 19-year-old Kevin Jordan, he was taken into custody immediately.
The passenger in the vehicle, unidentified at this time, ran off on foot.
That person ran across the interstate, and Officer Bristol chased after him. When they crossed the median dividing wall, Bristol was struck by a vehicle. That driver stopped immediately, and Tennessee Highway Patrol says the woman who was driving was extremely distraught.
That suspect was able to escape officers due to the crash on the interstate.
A short time later Tennessee Highway Patrol officers came across Rodney Farmer inside the Goodlettsville Hooters restaurant, and tried to engage him.
Due to outstanding arrest warrants, Farmer scuffled with officers, and was able to escape, but was taken into custody by THP Officers while he was leaving a drainage culvert a short time later.
Previously police had identified Rodney Farmer as the suspect who ran, but further investigation by Hendersonville Police Criminal investigations revealed that he was not the person who ran from police in connection with this incident.
The person who ran from Officer Briston is as of yet unidentified, and their location is not known.
Hendersonville Police Chief Miller says Officer Bristol was a Navy Veteran, leaves behind a wife and three-year-old daughter, and was with Hendersonville PD for a little over four years.
Chief Miller also noted that it has been nearly 20 years since the department has lost an officer in the line of duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.