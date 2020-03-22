NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed Executive Order 17, calling for restaurants across Tennessee to use alternative business practices beginning at midnight on Monday, March 23 until midnight on Monday, April 6.
Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people. It also asks restaurants to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to its customers. Restaurants may also sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to customers 21 and older.
Gyms and fitness centers will temporarily close and suspend in-person activities/services until Monday, April 6. Businesses like these are encouraged to use digital programming if possible.
Executive Order 17 also takes additional measures to keep the elderly and those with underlying health conditions safe.
Visitation to nursing and retirement homes, as well as long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only. Businesses are also asked to consider taking extra steps to assist vulnerable populations, such as by offering shopping hours exclusive from the general public.
Governor Lee issued the following statement on Executive Order 17:
The COVID-19 pandemic has created both an economic and a health crisis and our response must continue to address both aspects. Our goal is to keep the public, especially vulnerable populations, safe while doing everything possible to keep Tennesseans in a financially stable position.
I urge every Tennessean to take these actions seriously - our physical and economic health depend on this as we work to beat COVID-19.
More information on COVID-19, health resources and support for small businesses can be found here.
Local COVID-19 Coverage
A distressed Nashville woman is stranded in Central America in as COVID-19 concerns grow.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As businesses close because of coronavirus, the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development has seen a rise …
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coronavirus is changing how the Metro Nashville Police Department is responding to crime.
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin art teacher is still helping her students learn, but she’s doing it from inside her home.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman who does not want her name posted reached out to News 4 concerned about her job and pay.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For many people without vehicles, they still rely on the transit system to get back and forth to the grocery store to g…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As talks of Coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the stock market, there are a lot of questions and uncertainty aroun…
Medical Experts urge kidney dialysis patients to not miss their treatments but stay away from outdoor activities
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For those with weak immune systems and chronic illnesses, medical experts say it’s not safe for you to go outside.
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- A spokesperson with Nissan North America has confirmed to News4 that they are ceasing operations in their facilities, o…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make waves around the country, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has submitted a request fo…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville Mayor John Cooper has declared a state of emergency for Metro Nashville and Davidson County, to increase Met…
(WSMV) – Opry Mills Mall in Nashville will be closing its doors after its parent company, Simon Property Group, announced it is closing all ma…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- We continue to see cases of COVID-19 rise in Tennessee and around the world, here is a simple printable list of tips t…
The St. Jude Rock ‘n Roll Marathon next month in Nashville has been postponed, according to the race website.
MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been rescheduled to take place in September amid coronavirus concerns …
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County hasn't had any confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, but they know it's only a matter of time.
BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -- A local man serenaded his mother and other residents at a Brentwood senior facility recently.
NASHVILLE, TN.- Dr. Heather O’Hara-Rand at MeHarry Medical College answered frequently asked questions that we have received from News 4 viewe…
News4 spoke with infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner about what symptoms you need to be showing to be tested.
Governor Lee promised an extra 100 million dollars to local governments to help them cover costs for fighting the virus. In a news conference …
A Dickson mom says she understands everyone's trying to be safe by staying inside. Still, she says these weeks bring special challenges for th…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tennessee wants to make sure you're protected when you get your hair done. The Department of Commerce and Insurance sen…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Over continued concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, YMCA of Middle Tennessee will be closing all facilities …
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- The President of Middle Tennessee University has elected to declare the remaining semester will be entirely online.
Schools and day cares across the midstate are closed.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- "The Store" in the Belmont/Edgehill part of town is set up to empower and dignify families and individual members of o…
Members of Congress who are working to mitigate the spread of coronavirus around the country are as susceptible as anyone to catching the dise…
US military to open coronavirus testing sites to civilians and donate millions of medical masks to HHS amid pandemic
Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Tuesday the department will make 14 certified coronavirus testing labs available to test civilians and …
Individuals and businesses will have an extra 90 days to pay the IRS if they owe additional income tax for 2019, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnu…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The state of Tennessee Department of Health has set up a public information line to help answer questions about the CO…
The United States' internet and wireless networks are coming under immense pressure to deliver reliable connectivity as schools and businesses…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The group that produces the Antiques Roadshow for PBS is suspending production due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The United Auto Workers union is calling on Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to shut down their US factories for two weeks a…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- After careful consideration by Zoo officials, Nashville Zoo will temporarily close to the public starting Wednesday, M…
The European Union has formally agreed to temporarily close its external borders to all "non-essential" travel from third nations, as the bloc…
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that all regular season and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus.
Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday the formation of the COVID-19 Response Fund at United Way of Greater Nashville and former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist will chair the fund’s advisory committee.
European governments are writing blank checks to protect businesses and workers from the deep recession into which the global economy is sinki…
All Metro Parks’ facilities and offices will be closed to the public effective at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The planned reopening date is April 6, contingent upon the impact of the coronavirus.
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman has canceled committee meetings prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday pitched Republican senators on a massive economic response package amid the coronavirus crisis wi…
The pool at Centennial Sportplex has been closed for cleaning after the city learned a swimmer using the pool had tested positive for COVID-19.
Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall announced his office has halted all evictions and service of other civil papers until further notice.
Tennessee State University is allowing students to return home and finish the semester online as a precaution to the spreading coronavirus. Online classes began on Monday.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School District has launched a free food program while its doors are closed as confirmed …
Metro Nashville Public Schools will be offering free student meals along with food boxes provided by Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee at sites identified throughout Davidson County.
The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is making sure its students don't miss a morning meal during its closure due to coronavirus concerns.
The number of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus in the United States has reached 100, according to a CNN tally of data from s…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — While businesses slowly close up shop because of coronavirus, BNA appears to be business as usual.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coronavirus is hitting local businesses hard.
Dollar General announced it had plans to dedicate the first open store hour of each day to senior shoppers in a release on Monday.
Anyone who's been married knows, you need all the advice you can get when it comes to the wedding. What happens when your wedding problems are…
NASHVILLE, TN.-With the coronavirus, one of the most vulnerable groups right out is our elderly population. The Council on Aging of Middle Ten…
NASHvILLE, TN.- The State Attorney General’s Office Department of Consumer Affairs tells News 4 they are already receiving complaints of price…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — If you have walked into a major supermarket, you have seen aisle after aisle of bare shelves and shoppers panic-buying …
The University of Tennessee announced today that they will be moving to online courses for the remainder of the spring semester due to coronav…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Iroquois Steeplechase usually held each spring will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, officials with the o…
Mule Day has made the announcement that they will be canceling the activities in Maury Co. It was scheduled to take place April 2nd - 5th. See…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tootsie's has closed its' doors, and the attorney for the owner tells News4 that the bars operated by Steve Smith will…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville Public Library announced Monday that due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, all 21 NPL locations…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Soon, everyone living in the Nashville area will begin seeing Census information show up in the mail.
The Room In The Inn will be ending its winter shelter program on Monday night, according to a news release.
National grocery stores across the area have altered their store hours in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The City That Never Sleeps is taking some drastic steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that he would like to see every school district in Tennessee to close by Friday.
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced Monday the cancellation of intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 public health threat.
The man who was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee has spoken out on Facebook.
All 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology are on extended spring break for students this week with in-person classes canceled for the week of March 16 as a result of the Coronavirus situation, the Tennessee Board of Regents announced on Sunday night.
The Nashville Farmers’ Market has announced it will be closed until at least Saturday, according to a news release on Sunday night.
Henry County Schools announced its closure shortly after learning of the potential exposure of a employee to the COVID-19 virus.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper sent out a statement Sunday instructing all businesses on Lower Broadway to close their doors u…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville Board of Health will hold a special emergency meeting Sunday at 5 p.m. to del…
ENCINO, CA (WSMV) – The Academy of Country Music Awards, originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas, has been postponed due to concerns reg…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has issued a stop and desist against two Tennessee men.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A student at LEAD Southeast Middle School has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A non-residential undergradutate student at Vanderbilt University has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Like may businesses, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center is seeing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Ryman Auditorium has announced all shows through April 4, as well as all other activities at the Ryman, have been postp…
The mayor of Murfreesboro is apologizing for a post, that's now deleted, on the official social media account that downplayed the scope of the…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As health officials encourage “social distancing”, the practice of avoiding large crowds and close contact with others…
As you get online, you're going to see a lot of headlines about the Coronavirus. On Facebook, you might also see a smiling face.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An inmate at Hill Detention Center was found dead in his cell Friday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the museum, Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B and the CMA…
PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) – Dollywood has announced it is delaying the opening of its Dollywood theme park to guests for the next two weeks star…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Following Gov. Bill Lee's state of emergency declaration for coronavirus, the 2020 Southern Women's Show Nashville has …
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Organizers have cancelled the monthly Nashville Fairgrounds Flea Market for March, over coronavirus concerns.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — At a special called meeting Friday morning, the MNPS Board of Education appointed Dr. Adrienne Battle as Director of Schools.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that all courts in the state would remain open, but placing limitat…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Wednesday the moving and storage company most well-known for their unmistakable trucks announced they’d be giving dis…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Senior living facilities like Belmont Village are limiting community entry to essential visitors as coronavirus fears s…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gyms are working overtime amid coronavirus concerns to keep their spaces clean, but are still feeling the economic impact.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An iconic office building in The Gulch closed early on Thursday for a deep cleaning.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TSSAA has announced it is suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boy’s tournament amid…
Tennessee hospitals are clearing beds to prepare for an influx of coronavirus cases. State officials said they want to increase the use of tel…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has suspended programming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the exp…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University students are being told to move out the dorms and leave campus amid coronavirus fears.
So you have a bad cough. Your chest is heavy. And your Mom keeps texting you, telling you to get tested for coronavirus.
LYNCHBURG, TN (WSMV) – Jack Daniels Distillery has announced it is suspending tours starting Monday, March 16 to help prevent the spread of th…
(WSMV) – The NCAA has announced it is canceling the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all remaining winter and spring athletic…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — As events across the country are being cancelled due to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, The 5 Spot in East Nashvil…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The TN Department of Health announces 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order issuing an emergency declaration enabling the state to better pr…
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee State University has extended its spring break for students by one week through Sunday, March 22 du…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools has announced schools will be closed on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, due to…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The SEC has announced all SEC Tournament games at Bridgestone Arena following Game 2 will be closed to the public as co…
Empty soap dispensers. Dirty floors. Feces on the bathroom walls. Teachers are at the boiling point.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has announced they are transitioning to strictly off-campus education for the rest of the semester.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University Medical Center healthcare provider has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dorothy Baccus and her gal pals are at the FiftyForward senior center five days a week.
(WSMV) – The upcoming men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments will be played without fans in attendance amidst coronavirus concerns, the…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide Tennessee with just over $10 million in funding to su…
The Metropolitan Nashville Education Association is demanding funding for cleaning and sanitizing schools as confirmed Coronavirus cases continue to raise concern in the mid-state.
Coronavirus is already having an affect on the bottom line for businesses that depend on tourism. In just a matter of two hours, the number of…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Department of Health has changed the way they present information regarding the diagnoses of COVID-19 cases.
The internet is not pleased with the state department of health. As the agency posts information on social media about new cases of coronavirus across the state, people are responding with a resounding question: why not release the county where the patient lives?
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Belmont University announced they're taking a number of steps related to growing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Former News4 photographer Kevin Canady isn't that worried about Covid-19. In fact, he was at the Nashville Farmer's Ma…
The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.
Battle Ground Academy announced late Monday night it would be closed on Tuesday after a student started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, according to an email from the head of school.
Williamson County Schools will be closed on Tuesday after a parent in the Brentwood area notified the district that they had tested positive for coronavirus and that they had visited a school prior to that diagnosis, according to the district’s Facebook page.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — 21-year-old Maxwell Schulman says he's in isolation for at least the next 12 days.
Both Metro and the Tennessee Health Departments say the risk of getting the Coronavirus in Tennessee is low right now, but it comes with an ad…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Monday that an adult female in Middle Tennessee has become the fourth …
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor Cooper announced at a press conference Sunday morning at the Mero Department of Public Health that Davidson Count…
The Tennessee Department of Health has received negative test results for household contacts of the first case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Tennessee, according to a news release.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Thursday marks the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee. Health officials saying its a 44-year-old Williams…
Williamson County Schools will be closed Friday and Monday districtwide as a precaution after the state announced a Williamson County resident had received a positive test result for coronavirus.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Conventions and Visitors Corp says at least 11 businesses have pulled out of holding conferences or conve…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- If you're traveling, triple-A, or the American Auto Association, said with fluid situations like coronavirus it’s best…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Here in the U.S. FEMA is planning for the possibility that President Trump could make an emergency declaration to brin…
Fears and concerns continue to grow over the coronavirus as the stock market isn’t recovering as fast as people would hope.
Coronavirus is now affecting local trips to Italy, including an annual one organized by a popular local restaurant.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- While you may be hearing about mask shortages in retail stories, Nashville area healthcare providers tell News4 they’r…
The CDC and health department officials in Nashville are closely monitoring the coronavirus.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Coronavirus is causing a lot of fear, especially after Centers for Disease Control officials issued a warning for Amer…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of miles from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus death toll is spiking, a Vanderbilt doctor has faith in her…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every day there seems to be a new alert about the Coronavirus.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Doctors and specialists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say the Coronavirus is not likely to impact us here in t…
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech University student being tested for Coronavirus does not have the disease.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in China, hundreds have become infected, some have died, one case has been d…
