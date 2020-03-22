NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed Executive Order 17, calling for restaurants across Tennessee to use alternative business practices beginning at midnight on Monday, March 23 until midnight on Monday, April 6.

Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people. It also asks restaurants to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to its customers. Restaurants may also sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to customers 21 and older.

Gyms and fitness centers will temporarily close and suspend in-person activities/services until Monday, April 6. Businesses like these are encouraged to use digital programming if possible.

Executive Order 17 also takes additional measures to keep the elderly and those with underlying health conditions safe.

Visitation to nursing and retirement homes, as well as long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only. Businesses are also asked to consider taking extra steps to assist vulnerable populations, such as by offering shopping hours exclusive from the general public.

Governor Lee issued the following statement on Executive Order 17:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created both an economic and a health crisis and our response must continue to address both aspects. Our goal is to keep the public, especially vulnerable populations, safe while doing everything possible to keep Tennesseans in a financially stable position. I urge every Tennessean to take these actions seriously - our physical and economic health depend on this as we work to beat COVID-19.

More information on COVID-19, health resources and support for small businesses can be found here.