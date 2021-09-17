CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A special program at Austin Peay State University is breaking barriers for students on the autism spectrum.
“In my short time here, I have seen students make leaps and bounds.. from not knowing how to get their studies organizing done, into graduates,” FSL Coordinator Alistair Gibbs-Francis said.
This fall, the APSU’s Full Spectrum Learning program has seen its highest number of students. The program is designed to support students on the autism spectrum as they work to complete their degrees. So far, it’s made a difference in the lives of students such as Alayna Edwards.
“A big challenge for me was advocating for myself when I needed something. I was always too scared to talk to somebody,” Edwards said.
Not only did Edwards graduate in May, but they also returned this fall as one of the program’s graduate teaching assistants.
“I would also like to see not just Austin Peay, but for all colleges to have something like this because there are a lot more people out there that we are not helping,” Gibbs-Francis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.