Franklin Special School District

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - There's no longer a mask one in the Franklin Special School District.

On Monday evening, the school board members unanimously voted to get rid of it and the new requirement is effective immediately.

The board members said a low number of positive cases and vaccine availability made this possible.

Anyone who wants to still wear a mask, can inside their school buildings.

A federal judge previously issued an injunction to halt the state to restrict mask mandates in schools. At that time, Franklin Special School District continued to require masks inside its schools.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.