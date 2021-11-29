FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - There's no longer a mask one in the Franklin Special School District.
On Monday evening, the school board members unanimously voted to get rid of it and the new requirement is effective immediately.
The board members said a low number of positive cases and vaccine availability made this possible.
Anyone who wants to still wear a mask, can inside their school buildings.
School Board voted tonight to lift the mask requirement for students, staff and visitors, effective immediately. Low positive cases and vaccine availability were cited as determining factors. Individuals who choose to continue to wear masks are welcome to do so.— Franklin Special SD (@franklinspecial) November 30, 2021
A federal judge previously issued an injunction to halt the state to restrict mask mandates in schools. At that time, Franklin Special School District continued to require masks inside its schools.
A federal judge has issued an injunction to halt the state to restrict mask mandates in schools, according to an order issued on Sunday.
