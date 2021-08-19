GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff Department is investigating after threats were made on social media threatening to "shoot up Richland High School."
The Sheriff says anyone with information about the original posting is urged to call 911. The Sheriff says school staff and deputies are working to keep the students safe and will have extra deputies at the school Friday.
This is the second investigation the Sheriff's department opened regarding Giles County Schools in one day. Earlier Thursday, the department asked for any information surrounding a viral video allegedly showing a fight between students at Richland Junior High School. The fight resulted in multiple summons being issued for the responsible students in juvenile court.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard sent this statement regarding the incidents:
The Giles County School System has been made aware of an incident at Richland School on August 13, 2021. The School System has informed the proper authorities of the situation and is also conducting a full and thorough investigation of all aspects of this incident. Due to state and federal privacy issues and the need for a complete and independent examination of the circumstances involved, no more details can be provided. The School System asks for patience as these investigations unfold. The safety, health, and well-being of Giles County students is and has always been a primary concern.
