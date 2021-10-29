District Chief Jay Servais

District Chief Jay Servais will lead the city's homeless impact division.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Office of Emergency Management district chief will lead the city's homeless impact division.

District Chief Jay Servais will serve the department on an interim basis. He will search to "bring evidence-based best practices, data and systemic approaches to housing our homeless." 

The focus of the Metro Homeless Impact Division is following: 

During Cooper's time as mayor, the Metro Homeless Impact Division has worked to address outdoor homelessness by taking the following steps, especially during COIVD: 

Judith Tackett left her position as director on Oct. 19, 2021. Metro Social Services will continue the search for a new permanent director.

 

