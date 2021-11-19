NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Equity Alliance made a big announced on Friday. Percy “Master P” Miller will join the Equity Alliance and become a member of its board of directors.
The Equity Alliance, which is a statewide grassroots organization, announced it is appointing Miller to its board. Miller is the founder and CEO of No Limit Entertainment. He’s also a Grammy Award winning hip-hop mogul and an investor.
Tequila Johnson, the co-founder and executive director of the Equity Alliance said this is huge. Johnson said they’re extremely excited to have his guidance and leadership on the board.
She knows this will not just help the Equity Alliance, but will truly help Nashvillians and the state, especially when it comes to helping businesses of color thrive.
“When you look around the city of Nashville, there are new restaurants, there are new businesses, there are new homes popping up,” Johnson said. “When you look at the numbers, those numbers are reflected in the African American community. Black home ownership has not increased, it has actually decreased over the last 10 years in Nashville.
“Having someone like Master P, with his level of knowledge and understanding of what economic advancement means, his history, his story, what he’s been able to do in his person life and you have the political and economic power and educational power of the Equity Alliance. Being able to merge those two means there are going to be a lot more opportunities and a lot more information available to people in the city.”
Johnson said their work is going to grow and they will continue to do great things, now on a much larger scale, with Master P by their side. She also said this couldn’t come at a better time. There are so many business owners still struggling during the pandemic. She said Miller’s guidance and assistance will truly help people across the city and state.
