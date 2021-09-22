NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are continuing their efforts to identify a group of four men associated with a physical altercation that left a man unconscious early Monday morning on Broadway.

The 30-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition with head injuries, according to police. The victim was punched at least twice, the second of which knocked him out, at 3:30 a.m. Monday at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Broadway outside Rippy’s.

Surveillance footage being released shows the four men walking in the area of Third Avenue and Demonbreun Street after the dispute. Two of the four men are on video walking around with traffic cones that they picked up from a street.

Anyone with information about the men’s identity is asked to call Metro Police’s Central Precinct at 615-862-7044 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.