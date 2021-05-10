NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new Hillwood High School building that will be built in the Bellevue community.
The new Hillwood High facility is being designed for the 274-acre site that was formerly Hope Park Church.
The new school facility will serve a 1,600-student body in five career academies. The new building will include modern learning environments that are flexible and technology rich.
The three-story building will be situated on the site along with a new sports complex, parking and bus access areas.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, Board Member Abigail Tylor, Councilmembers Dave Rosenberg and Gloria Hausser will take part in the groundbreaking, along with other elected officials, school leaders and other community members.
The groundbreaking will be held at 10 a.m.
