NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - September is Hunger Action Month and as a part of the month, News4 is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
“Asking for help isn’t easy, but helping can be,” said Nancy Keil, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
Hunger has impacted communities for years, but with the pandemic numbers have skyrocketed.
“There are about 40,000 additional people that are struggling with hunger due to the pandemic, and that’s a big number when you think of the 46 counties we serve,” said Keil.
Second Harvest is one of 200 food banks that is a part of the Feeding America Network. The organization observes Hunger Action Month as a time to raise awareness and promote ways for people to get involved.
To help Second Harvest make a difference, Kroger is also joining the efforts.
“They can donate any amount at check out or they can simply say round up which means they are going to round up their total to the nearest dollar and that change will go to Second Harvest,” said Kroger spokeswoman Melissa Eads.
Kroger will also be collection non-perishable food items at donation barrels in the store.
